Australia central bank trims growth forecasts, inflation still contained

A worker on his bike rides past the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) building in central Sydney April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s central bank on Friday trimmed its near-term forecasts for economic growth, projecting a sub par performance out to the middle of next year as a long boom in mining investment cools quicker than first thought.

However, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) continued to see a benign outlook for inflation, suggesting it may yet have room to cut interest rates further if needed.

The central bank cut its cash rate a quarter point to a record low of 2.5 percent earlier in the week, and markets are already pricing in a further move to 2.25 percent by Christmas.

The RBA’s quarterly statement on monetary policy did not offer any forward guidance on whether it would ease again, noting only that recent inflation and wage data had not lessened the scope for its latest rate cut.

The central bank trimmed its forecast for gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the end of this year by a quarter percentage point to 2.25 percent, and saw only a modest pick up to 2.5 percent by the middle of 2014.

However, it was more optimistic about 2015 thanks in part to the recent fall in the Australian dollar.

“GDP growth is now expected to remain below trend through to around the middle of next year, before picking up to above trend in 2015,” the 60-page statement said.

A further fall in the local currency would help the economy rebalance away from mining investment and could raise the profile for both growth and inflation, it added.

The RBA judged that the inflationary impact of the fall in the dollar to date would be offset by a sluggish economy and low labor costs. Some analysts had thought it would nudge up its inflation forecasts to reflect the drop in the currency.

Instead it kept its inflation outlook largely unchanged, seeing underlying inflation at 2.25 percent out to the middle of next year, and within its long-term target band of 2 to 3 percent right out to the end of 2015.

The RBA reiterated that the outlook for mining investment was particularly uncertain with liaison and data suggesting spending could fall “noticeably” in coming quarters.

This would be offset in part by strong growth in resource exports and a pick up in the housing market, though consumer spending was expected to remain tepid.

The central bank said slower growth meant unemployment was likely to keep rising gradually for the next year or so. The jobless rate stood at 5.7 percent in July and many analysts expect it to top 6 percent in coming months.

Reporting by Wayne Cole