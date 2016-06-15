Australia consumer mood dips in June, households less upbeat on outlook

A shopper walks past a small retailer selling clothing which is located in the center of a shopping mall in Sydney, Australia, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A measure of Australian consumer sentiment dipped in June after the central bank held off on delivering a second cut in interest rates, with households tempering optimism on the outlook for the economy.

The survey of 1,200 people by the Melbourne Institute and Westpac Bank showed its index of consumer sentiment eased 1.0 percent in June, from May when the index jumped 8.5 percent.

The slight dip still left the index 7.2 percent higher on June last year at 102.2, with optimists outnumbering pessimists.

Expectations for the economic outlook over the next 12 months slipped 3.8 percent, while the outlook for the next five years dipped 5.2 percent.

The index of family finances compared to a year ago climbed 4.3 percent in the month, while the outlook for the 12 months ahead edged up 0.2 percent.

The survey was conducted in the week when the Reserve Bank of Australia left interest rates unchanged at a record low 1.75 percent.