Australia jobs jump in May, unemployment at one-year low

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian employment jumped past all expectations in May to drive the jobless rate to a one-year low of 6.0 percent, a brightening break in recent gloomy news that sent the local dollar over half a U.S. cent higher.

Thursday’s figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed employment rose 42,000 in May, well ahead of forecasts for an 11,000 gain. The jobless rate dropped a tenth of a percentage point to breach the floor of a 6.1 percent to 6.3 percent range that has held for an entire year.

Analysts voiced some caution on the numbers since they have been revised greatly in the past, and the ABS did note that its survey for Western Australia produced some very odd results.

Yet taken at face value it should be welcome news for Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Glenn Stevens who this week bemoaned a dearth of demand in the economy and opened the door to yet another cut in interest rates.

“As always there is volatility in the data, but what a sweet set of numbers,” said CommSec economist Savanth Sebastian.

“This is a result that should help to ease some concerns about job security. An improvement in confidence would certainly bode well for retail activity and broader economic growth.”

The RBA has been loosening monetary policy as the country exits an unprecedented China-driven mining investment boom and non-resources industries strain to fill the gap.

Markets <0#YIB:> are still pricing in around a 50/50 chance of a further cut to 2.75 percent by year end - to top up two 25-basis point cuts this year - in part because the local dollar remains stubbornly high. The currency AUD=D4 was up at $0.7760 on Thursday in the wake of the better data.

Stevens did again called for a lower dollar in a speech on Wednesday, but also acknowledged that many other countries wanted their currencies to fall as well.

Indeed, neighbor New Zealand on Thursday surprised many by cutting its interest rates a quarter point to 3.25 percent citing in part a need to drag down its own dollar.

Perhaps the most striking feature of the jobs data was an acceleration in annual employment growth to 2.0 percent, from just 1.3 percent the previous month.

That pace of growth was not far from the 2.2 percent enjoyed by U.S. payrolls in May and finally fast enough to keep pace with a rapidly expanding workforce.

In all, 111,200 net new jobs have been created so far in 2015, while the labor force expanded by 104,800.