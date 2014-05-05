Australia inflation gauge climbs 0.4 percent in April: TDMI

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A private gauge of Australian inflation jumped in April as the cost of postal services, tobacco, communication and travel all rose, a potential sign of returning price pressures following a softer patch in the first quarter.

The TD Securities-Melbourne Institute’s monthly measure of consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in April, from March when it increased by 0.2 percent. That saw the annual pace tick up to 2.8 percent, and nearer the top of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) long-term target band of 2 to 3 percent.

The central bank holds its monthly policy meeting on Tuesday and is widely expected to hold rates at 2.5 percent, making eight months since it last cut.

Markets are pricing in almost no chance of a further easing and some prospect of a hike late in the year, in part because domestically-driven inflation pressure have proved more stubborn than hoped.

That pressure was evident in the TD-MI survey with prices for non-tradables, mainly services, surging 0.9 percent in April to be up 3.4 percent for the year.

In contrast, prices for tradable goods and services fell 0.4 percent in the month to be 2 percent higher for the year, likely held back by a stronger Australian dollar.

Measures of core prices were also high in April. The trimmed mean rose 0.5 percent for the month and 3.1 percent on the year, while prices excluding fuel, fruit and vegetables climbed 0.7 percent and 2.4 percent respectively.

Some of the gains were government mandated, with tobacco up 2.4 percent on rising taxes, while postal costs rose 12 percent. Communication costs increased by 2.6 percent and holiday travel and accommodation 6.4 percent.

These were partly offset by a 6.7 percent drop in fruit and vegetables prices, a 2.1 percent fall in clothing and footwear and a 2.1 percent decrease in automotive fuel.

“This first taste of the June quarter reveals an alarming jump in headline and trimmed mean inflation, of which only a portion can be attributed to seasonality, with annual rates for both measures sitting on top of the RBA’s two to three per cent target band,” said TD’s head of Asia-Pacific research, Annette Beacher.

“This unwanted inflation, combined with a robust housing sector and signs that prior savings are re-fuelling consumption, suggests that the case for holding the cash rate at record low levels is no longer there.”

Beacher predicts the RBA will raise rates by 50 basis points by year-end, far beyond current market pricing.