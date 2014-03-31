Australia manufacturing survey shows further dip in March

Workers use magnifying glasses as they work on components at the Rode Microphone factory located in western Sydney August 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A measure of Australian manufacturing activity showed another month of contraction in March as firms complained that a rising currency was intensifying competition from imports.

The Australian Industry Group’s performance of manufacturing index (PMI) slipped 0.7 points in March to 47.9, below the 50 level that is supposed to mark the threshold between contraction and expansion.

The survey of around 200 companies found respondents were worried by the recent appreciation of the Australian dollar, which hit a four-month high on its U.S. counterpart last week.

The PMI’s measure of production fell 2.3 points to 49.2, though the measure of new orders rose by the same amount to stand at 52.3, perhaps pointing to some improvement ahead.

Demand for labor remained soft, with the employment index falling 2.4 points to 45.0.

Inflationary pressures were subdued with selling prices falling sharply, squeezing profit margins.

The survey has been persistently weaker than official measures of manufacturing, implying the sector has been deep in recession for much of the past five years.