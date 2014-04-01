FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia central bank holds rates at 2.5 percent
April 1, 2014 / 3:41 AM / 3 years ago

Australia central bank holds rates at 2.5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A construction crane is reflected on the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) building in central Sydney April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s central bank kept its cash rate steady at a record low of 2.5 percent on Tuesday, a widely expected decision given signs past policy easing was working to stimulate the economy as desired.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) made the announcement following its monthly policy meeting. All 20 analysts in a Reuters poll had felt the RBA would hold rates this week, although they are divided on whether the next move will be down or up..

Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Richard Pullin

