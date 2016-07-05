Australia central bank holds rates, mum on outlook

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's central bank held its cash rate at a record low of 1.75 percent on Tuesday, a widely expected decision given political uncertainty at home and abroad and a lack of timely information on domestic inflation.

The local dollar AUD=D4 edged up on the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) decision as it did not explicitly mention the prospect of further cuts. There had been some speculation it would reinstate an easing bias as this meeting.

A Reuters poll of 37 economists had found all but two expected a steady outcome this week, though the majority predicted at least one more easing, probably in August. [AU/INT]

KEY POINTS:

* RBA holds rates at 1.75 pct following an easing in May

* "Over the period ahead, further information should allow the Board to refine its assessment of the outlook for growth and inflation and to make any adjustment to the stance of policy that may be appropriate"

* RBA says an appreciating exchange rate could complicate economic adjustments

* Subdued labor costs, global downward cost pressures to keep inflation low for some time

COMMENTARY:

MICHAEL WORKMAN, SENIOR ECONOMIST, COMMONWEALTH BANK:

"It's pretty clear we're all waiting on the inflation figures at the end of the month. There was no forward guidance again. So now, it looks like its all down to the range of the headline and underlying inflation rates. We still see another cut as more likely than not next month, because of low inflation."

SHANE OLIVER, AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS CHIEF ECONOMIST

"I think they're ... waiting on the impact of Brexit and the impact of the messy election result. Whilst you could say that they still have a neutral bias in terms of policy, they have sort of left the door open a bit by saying they're waiting for further information before doing anything."

"My view is that they will ease (rates) in August, and that will be in response to another low inflation read that we get at the end of this month for the June quarter and given the risk to the growth outlook from the messy election result and Brexit. But at this stage, they're still very much in wait and see mode."

BEN JARMAN, ECONOMIST, JP MORGAN

"I guess the focus today was on what they (the RBA) were going to say. They have been pretty reluctant to give forward-looking guidance or comment.

"We got something more explicit today, an acknowledgement that they will keep feeding in information on employment and growth.

"The next natural signpost is the inflation data at the end of this month, so markets are anchored around a rate cut in August, and we think that won't the last one either. It will depend on where the data will land, but broadly our view is that the cash rate will be lower and I think guidance today tells us that will be the case.

MARKET REACTION:

The Australian dollar AUD=D4 firmed slightly to $0.7521 on the decision. Interbank futures <0#YIB:> showed investors were still pricing in an easing to 1.5 percent in the next few months.

BACKGROUND:

- The RBA cut rates back in May after data showed a surprise slowdown in core inflation to just 1.5 pct in Q1, That was under the RBA's long term target band of 2 to 3 pct, effectively pushing real rates higher and making policy less accommodative.

- Figures on inflation for the second quarter are due later in July and analysts suspect another very low reading could prompt a further cut at the August policy meeting.

- Political uncertainty argued for the RBA to keep its powder dry for now. Vote counting continues following weekend elections, leaving Australia without a government, while scars from Britain's decision to leave the European Union are still fresh.

- With further easing seen likely in Europe and Japan and greatly diminished prospects of a tightening in the United States, the RBA will be under pressure to cut - if only to limit any appreciation in the local dollar.