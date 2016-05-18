FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China should continue to pursue gradual financial reform - RBA
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 18, 2016 / 1:11 AM / a year ago

China should continue to pursue gradual financial reform - RBA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - China should continue its cautious and gradual program of financial reform, an Australian central banker urged on Wednesday, noting that Australia had benefited from such a focus when it floated its currency back in the 1980s.

Speaking to a forum in Beijing, Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor Guy Debelle said the experience of Australia and other countries suggested it can be beneficial to set up a strong prudential supervision framework before the financial sector and capital account are fully liberalized.

“This mitigates subsequent risks to financial stability,” he said in prepared remarks to the RMB FX Forum, which he will address via video link.

“In light of this history, and given the importance of China to the global economy, China’s authorities have good reason to continue pursuing a cautious and gradual program of financial reform.”

China is working towards liberalizing its capital accounts and internationalizing its currency. Beijing’s efforts have been recognized by the International Monetary Fund, which admitted the yuan into its benchmark currency basket last year.

Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.