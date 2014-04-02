Australia job vacancies rise 2.6 percent in February quarter

Research and Development Engineer Benjamin Adamson checks the arm of a robotic machine which is used to shape carbon fibre composite car panels at the Quickstep Holdings Ltd factory in western Sydney August 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Job vacancies in Australia rebounded last quarter as expanded openings in the private sector offset continued weakness in government employment and added to signs that hiring is stabilizing.

Wednesday’s data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed total job vacancies rose 2.6 percent in the three months to February in seasonally adjusted terms.

Vacancies of 142,700 were still down 4.4 percent on the same period of 2013, but that compared to a fall of 16 percent in the November quarter.

Vacancies in the private sector rose 2.7 percent in the February quarter, from the previous quarter, while public vacancies edged up 1 percent from 15-year lows. Employment in the public sector has been hit by belt tightening by Federal and state governments.

Analysts value the vacancies series as it has proved a reliable leading indicator of labor demand and turning points in employment.

The data adds to other leading indicators that suggest hiring could be picking up after a very subdued 2013.