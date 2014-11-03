Australia job advertisements at 20-month high in October: ANZ

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian job advertisements in newspapers and on the Internet rose for a fifth straight month in October to reach their highest in 20 months, a sign of gradual recovery in labor demand.

A survey by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ.AX) showed total job advertisements rose 0.2 percent to 137,284 per week on average in October. That was the highest average since February last year, while annual growth in ads stood at 7.5 percent.

Ads on the internet rose 0.3 percent in October, while those in newspapers dropped 1.2 percent continuing a long trend toward online advertising.

“This should feed into better employment growth outcomes and see the unemployment rate stabilize,” said ANZ chief economist Warren Hogan.

“Past relationships suggest this level of job advertising is consistent with employment growing at an annualized pace of just under 2 percent, more than the current pace of population growth.”

The unemployment rate is currently at 6.1 percent having been unusually volatile in recent months as the Australian Bureau of Statistics encountered such large swings in its jobs survey that it suspended use of seasonally adjusted estimates.

The official employment figures for October are due on Thursday but analysts now have little idea what to expect. Estimates range from a fall of 65,000 to an increase of 35,000.