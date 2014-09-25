FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia job vacancies dip in August quarter
September 25, 2014 / 2:27 AM / 3 years ago

Australia job vacancies dip in August quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Job vacancies in Australia dipped slightly in the three months to August after hitting their highest in over a year, pointing to moderate growth in the demand for labor.

Thursday’s data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed total job vacancies eased 0.7 percent in the August quarter, following a 2.4 percent increase the previous quarter.

Vacancies of 145,800 were still up 4 percent on the same quarter last year.

Vacancies in the private sector fell 1 percent in the August quarter, from the previous quarter. Public sector vacancies edged up 2.4 percent but from historically very low levels. Employment in the public sector had been hit by belt tightening by both Federal and state governments.

Analysts value the vacancies series as it has proved a reliable leading indicator of labor demand and turning points in employment. The pick up in vacancies should also help offset softness seen in some of the monthly indicators of job advertisements.

Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer

