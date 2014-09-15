FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia new vehicle sales fall further in August: ABS
September 15, 2014 / 2:01 AM / 3 years ago

Australia new vehicle sales fall further in August: ABS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian new vehicle sales fell in August for a second straight month with demand for sports utilities cooling slightly.

Monday’s data for the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed 91,391 new vehicles were sold in August, seasonally adjusted, down 1.8 percent from July’s 93,051. The July result was revised to show a decline of 1.5 percent, from the original 1.3 percent fall.

Sales were down 3.5 percent on August last year.

Sales of sports utility vehicles fell 3.7 percent in August, from July, snapping three straight months of growth.

Reporting by Ian Chua

