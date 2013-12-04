Australia new vehicle sales bounce in November: VFACTS

A dock worker walks past new cars parked in a holding area on a wharf in Sydney August 8, 2007. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Sales of new vehicles in Australia bounced in November, compared to the previous month, as brisk demand for sports utilities outweighed softness elsewhere, industry data showed on Wednesday.

Total vehicle sales in November were 96,924, an increase of 4.5 percent over October. According to the Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries’ VFACTS report that number equated to a rise of 1.5 percent when adjusted for seasonal factors.

Sales were still down 1.4 percent on November last year, however.

Helping was Australians’ long love affair with sports utilities where sales were up 9.9 percent on November 2012.

For the first 10 months of 2013, sales were 2.2 percent ahead of the same period last year, giving an annualized sales rate of 1.132 million vehicles.

For November alone, Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) retained first place on the sales ladder with a market share of 19 percent. The local Holden unit of General Motors Co (GM.N) took second spot with 11.0 percent.

Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) kept third spot with 9 percent, piping Mazda Motor Corp (7261.T) at 8.8 percent. Ford Motor Co (F.N) again trailed with 8.3 percent.