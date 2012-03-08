Instant View: Australia jobs take surprising dip in February

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian employment suffered an unexpected drop of 15,400 in February, nudging the jobless rate up a tick to 5.2 percent and sending the local dollar lower as the market narrowed the odds for a further cut in interest rates.

Thursday’s data also showed all the drop came in part-time work with full-time employment flat on the month. Hours worked picked up after a dip in January. Earlier this week, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) stated that a sustained rise in unemployment could trigger another cut in interest rates.

***************************************************************

KEY POINTS:

- Feb employment -15,400 mth/mth, seasonally adjusted

(Reuters poll: +5,000)

- Feb full-time employment zero, part-time -15,400

- Feb unemployment rate 5.2 percent, s/adj (poll 5.2 pct)

- Feb participation rate 65.2 percent, s/adj (poll 65.3)

- Jan employment revised to +48,200, unemployment

unrevised at 5.1 pct

COMMENTARY

SU-LIN ONG, SENIOR ECONOMIST, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS

”It’s consistent with the RBA’s easing bias. To be fair the unemployment rate really hasn’t broken out of a range. It’s been between 5-5.2 percent for the last six to eight months or so. It’s probably reasonably stable. But the odds are it is going to head higher. That’s what the RBA’s going to be watching. It needs to see this unemployment rate break out of what’s in a fairly stable range, probably more into a clearer 5.25, 5.5 percent range before it thinks about lowering rates again.

“So, it’s definitely confirming a softness in the labor market. Is it enough to push the RBA to go in the next month or so? We don’t think so. But we’re watching really to see a more sustained push higher in that unemployment rate.”

MICHAEL BLYTHE, CHIEF ECONOMIST, CBA

“Another disappointing result, and we’ve had a few those recently, the broad picture is still really one of employers who are cautious and not hiring, we’re not seeing wholesale layoffs that would push up unemployment, it’s a hiring freeze and unemployment is essentially tracking sideways.”

“The flat track is something that will keep them (the RBA) on the sidelines, there was a pretty clear message from the RBA yesterday that if they saw that trend going up then the rate rise case would strengthen at that point, but it’s not there on these numbers.”

MARKET REACTION:

The Australian dollar dipped a third of a cent on the data. Interbank futures regained losses as the market assumed the report modestly added to the chance of a cut in interest rates in the next few months.

LINKS:

- The Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site is:

www.abs.gov.au

- For all Australian news and data, 3000 Xtra users can

click on

BACKGROUND:

- The median forecast had been for only a modest rise of 5,000 in employment, as pay back for January’s hefty 46,300 rise. Estimates for this volatile series ranged from a fall of 20,000 to an increase of 15,000.

- The jobless rate was seen edging up to 5.2 pct, after a surprise dip in January, with a range of 5.1 pct to 5.3 pct.

- Just Wednesday, RBA Deputy Governor Philip Lowe said that if unemployment were to “rise persistently” the bank could have scope to ease policy provided inflation remained benign.

- Analysts have generally assume that an increase in the jobless rate to 5.5 pct or higher would trigger a quarter-point cut in rates to 4.0 pct.

- Employment growth slowed to a standstill last year as firms become more cautious on hiring, after a very strong 2010 saw annual growth reach a high of 3.6 pct.

- A high A$ and a more cost-conscious consumer led to job losses in manufacturing, retail, real estate and construction over 2011. Employment also dropped in the farm sector, an odd result given the industry had one of its better years.

- In contrast, hiring for 2011 was strong in healthcare, mining, finance and the public sector. More recently some banks have announced layoffs, but resource companies still plan to hire aggressively for liquefied natural gas projects.

- The RBA expects employment to remain subdued in the short term and the jobless rate to rise modestly before edging back down later in the year.