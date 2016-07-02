FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australians swing against ruling coalition in knife-edge election
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 2, 2016 / 10:16 AM / a year ago

Australians swing against ruling coalition in knife-edge election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A voter casts her ballot paper at a polling station at Mount Alexander College in Flemington, Melbourne, July 2, 2016 on Australia's federal election day. REUTERS/Jason Reed

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Voting in Australia’s national election showed a 3.3 percent swing against the ruling conservative coalition on Saturday night with half of the anticipated votes counted, Australian Electoral Commission data shows, putting Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s majority at risk.

The coalition must win 76 seats to retain power or risk having to form an alliance with a third party to form a government.

The tight contest means the result will not be known on Saturday night, the Australian Broadcasting Corp said.

Reporting by Jonathan Barrett; Editing by Mark Potter

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.