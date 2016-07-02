Australians swing against ruling coalition in knife-edge election

A voter casts her ballot paper at a polling station at Mount Alexander College in Flemington, Melbourne, July 2, 2016 on Australia's federal election day. REUTERS/Jason Reed

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Voting in Australia’s national election showed a 3.3 percent swing against the ruling conservative coalition on Saturday night with half of the anticipated votes counted, Australian Electoral Commission data shows, putting Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s majority at risk.

The coalition must win 76 seats to retain power or risk having to form an alliance with a third party to form a government.

The tight contest means the result will not be known on Saturday night, the Australian Broadcasting Corp said.