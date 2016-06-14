FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Australia to hold first online leader's debate ahead of July 2 poll
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Energy & Environment
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 14, 2016 / 2:23 AM / a year ago

Australia to hold first online leader's debate ahead of July 2 poll

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull attends a meeting at a hotel in Shanghai, China, April 14, 2016.Aly Song

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - The leaders of Australia's two main political parties will hold an online debate for the first time in a national election campaign ahead of a July 2 vote, debate sponsors Facebook and Rupert Murdoch's News Corp said on Tuesday.

The ruling Liberal-National coalition and opposition Labor Party have been running neck-and-neck in recent opinion polls in what had originally been seen as an unloseable election for Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's popularity waning.

Turnbull's conservative coalition has been focusing on creating jobs and growth through moves such as cutting the corporate tax rate but his personal popularity has been waning.

The center-left Labor opposition has been campaigning to boost spending on education and health care.

The debate between Turnbull and Labor leader Bill Shorten on June 17 is set to be streamed in real time via Facebook Live on News Corp's Australian website news.com.au and Facebook.

Australians will be able to submit questions for the debate, to be hosted by a News Ltd journalist.

"This debate will be different to any you've seen before. It is a chance for millions of everyday Australians to not just watch the debate, but to actively participate – by asking questions and giving their instant reactions," News.com.au managing director Julian Delany said in a statement.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.