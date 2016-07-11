FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Australian PM Turnbull set to win narrow majority: ABC
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 11, 2016 / 3:41 AM / a year ago

Australian PM Turnbull set to win narrow majority: ABC

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks during a news conference in Sydney, Australia, July 10, 2016. AAP/Paul Miller//via REUTERS

Tom Westbrook

3 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's conservative coalition will win enough seats to govern in its own right after a cliffhanger July 2 election, according to Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) projections on Monday.

Turnbull's Liberal-Nationals are expected to win 76 seats, the minimum for a majority, while the opposition Labor party is predicted to win 69, the ABC said.

Independents and small parties have secured five seats in the parliament's lower house and have won key Senate seats.

Related Coverage

Counting is continuing in some closely-fought contests and a final declaration may take several more days, leaving Turnbull the hard task of uniting a divided parliament in order to pass legislation.

Industry Minister Christopher Pyne said the coalition had a clear mandate to deliver on its election promises.

"Whether you win a grand final by one goal or six goals, a win is a win is a win," Pyne told ABC radio.

Moody's Investors Service on Monday joined Standard and Poor's in expressing concern that a splintered upper house Senate would stymie agreement on fiscal consolidation and macroeconomic policy.

Moody's said such a scenario would be "credit negative", echoing S&P's decision last week to cut Australia's credit rating outlook to negative from stable, threatening a downgrade of its coveted triple A status.

The make-up of the Senate, where the government requires support for legislative changes, is still unclear. However, small parties run by the far-right politician Pauline Hanson and centrist Nick Xenophon are on track to win several positions, making them a force in Australia's next parliament.

Some conservative members of the Liberal Party blame their centrist leader for a loss in votes that left them perilously close to conceding power, putting pressure on Turnbull to reverse unpopular policies like changes to state pensions.

The junior coalition partner, the Nationals, meanwhile, are agitating for an extra seat in cabinet given they are on track to increase their representation in parliament.

Writing by Jane Wardell; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.