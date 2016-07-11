FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Australian PM Turnbull to win enough seats to govern in own right: ABC
July 11, 2016 / 8:28 AM / a year ago

Australian PM Turnbull to win enough seats to govern in own right: ABC

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull reacts as he speaks during an official function for the Liberal Party during the Australian general election in Sydney, Australia, July 3, 2016.David Gray

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's ruling center-right coalition is projected to win enough seats to govern in its own right, according to Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) projections on Monday.

Turnbull's government appears to have secured the 76-seat majority - the minimum required to avoid relying on support from independents and small parties - following the party's anticipated victory in the Queensland state seat of Capricornia, said the ABC.

Counting in the closely-fought July 2 election is still continuing in other seats.

Reporting by Jonathan Barrett; Editing by Michael Perry

