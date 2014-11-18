FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia weather bureau says tropical Pacific Ocean moves closer to El Nino conditions
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
November 18, 2014 / 5:45 AM / 3 years ago

Australia weather bureau says tropical Pacific Ocean moves closer to El Nino conditions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The tropical Pacific Ocean is showing renewed signs of El Nino conditions, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said on Tuesday.

The bureau upgraded its tracker system to “alert” from “watch”, indicating there is at least a 70 percent chance of El Nino occurring. El Nino is a warming of sea-surface temperatures in the Pacific that occurs every four to 12 years.

It can trigger drought patterns in some parts of the world while causing flooding in others.

The bureau added that not all indicators have shifted towards El Nino, but said that regardless of whether El Nino develops fully, warmer-than-average ocean temperatures “increase the chance of some El Nino-like impacts”.

Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.