Thousands gather for Elvis festival in Australia
January 8, 2016 / 10:25 PM / 2 years ago

Thousands gather for Elvis festival in Australia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARKES, Australia - Dressed in jumpsuits, capes and donning wigs and shades, thousands of Elvis Presley fans gathered in the Australian town of Parkes on Friday to celebrate what would have been the late singer’s 81st birthday.

The five-day Parkes Elvis Festival sees the population of the New South Wales town swell to more than double its size as fans of all ages from around the world come together to fete “the king of rock and roll”.

The theme for 2016’s event is the singer’s 1963 “Fun in Acapulco” film, and many fans armed themselves with sombreros as they relived his music and movie work.

