9 months ago
Fire in Melbourne bank branch injures 27, one man under police guard
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
November 18, 2016 / 5:19 AM / 9 months ago

Fire in Melbourne bank branch injures 27, one man under police guard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A fire in a Melbourne branch of Commonwealth Bank of Australia on Friday, which police said was allegedly set by a man, injured 27 people, including six critically.

Victoria police, in a statement, said the man who allegedly started the fire "has been taken to hospital in a serious condition under police guard".

The bank branch, about 23 kilometers (14 miles) from Melbourne's central business district, has been evacuated, the police added.

A statement from Ambulance Victoria said the injured ranged from a toddler to people in their 80s.

CBA confirmed the incident in a statement and said the branch will remain closed for the rest of Friday.

Reporting by Swati Pandey, Colin Packham and Jamie Freed in SYDNEY; Editing by Richard Borsuk

