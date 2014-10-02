Australia and NZ dollars seen falling further: Reuters poll

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Analysts have cut their forecasts for the Australian and New Zealand dollars in the latest Reuters poll as a sharp decline in commodity prices combined with a strengthening U.S. dollar put an end to months of relative calm.

A poll of 51 analysts put the Aussie at $0.8500 by this time next year, from $0.8800 in the September survey. The currency was not hanging around, however, having already hit an 8-month trough this week. It stopped a whisker away from its lowest in four years.

It was last at $0.8801, having dropped more than 6 percent since last month’s survey, in part on global economic growth concerns and sliding iron ore prices. At home, patchy data also reinforced expectations the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will keep interest rates at record low of 2.5 percent.

Paradoxically, the more the currency slides the less need there might be for a rate cut. The central bank has argued for a long time that the currency was too high given falling prices for some of Australia’s key commodity exports.

A drop in the Aussie will boost earnings from commodity exports that are priced in U.S. dollars, while easing financial conditions in the economy.

While one analyst at Deutsche Bank saw the Aussie falling potentially as far at 69 cents, the poll’s majority was far more restrained with the median forecast at $0.8750 in one-month retreating to $0.8600 in six months.

A separate survey of 43 analysts showed an even sharper downgrade for the New Zealand dollar, with the median forecast putting it at $0.7500 in 12 months, from $0.8050 in the previous poll.

The kiwi has already tumbled 6.5 percent in September to hit a 14-month trough of $0.7708.

It moved a leg lower this week after data showed the Reserve Bank of New Zealand intervened to help weaken the currency which it views as unjustifiably high given falling prices for some of New Zealand’s major commodity exports.

The poll put the kiwi at $0.7800 in one month and $0.7700 on a six-month view, from its current level of $0.7884. Views were wildly divergent as usual, with forecasts as low as $0.6500 and as high as $0.8800.