Fortescue CEO says selling stakes in mines an option

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group (FMG.AX) Chief Executive Officer Nev Power said on Thursday that the company would consider selling stakes in some of its mines.

“That’s potentially an option and in particular we have been holding a number of discussions with parties around our North Star magnetite deposit,” Power told reporters when asked about potential mine sales.

Power said that Fortescue had held talks with a number of partners to help fund the project, a partnership with China’s Baosteel (600019.SS). The company has identified over 3 million tonnes of high grade magnetite deposit, he said.

Power did not suggest that stakes in any of the company’s key mines were up for sales.

Power also said that Fortescue was considering selling off some assets, including its power stations and housing in the Pilbara.

The company was “not entertaining any firesale” but believed that there were potentially better owners longer term for its power stations and utilities companies.

Power said that Fortescue is selling all the iron ore it is producing. (Reporting by James Regan)