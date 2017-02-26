FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's 2016 gold output highest since 1999: survey
February 26, 2017 / 1:14 AM / 6 months ago

Australia's 2016 gold output highest since 1999: survey

James Regan

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - A miner looks across the largest open pit gold mine in Australia called the Fimiston Open Pit, also known as the Super Pit, in the gold-mining town of Kalgoorlie, east of Perth, Australia July 27, 2001.David Gray/File photo

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian gold output hit a 17-year high of 298 tonnes in 2016 as higher bullion prices drove mining companies to dig deeper, a sector survey released on Sunday showed.

A robust world gold price and favorable foreign exchange rates for most of the year that boosted prices for local producers were the factors behind the increase, according to the survey by Australian mining consultancy Surbiton Associates.

"Overall, the Australian dollar gold price has continued to be attractive, thanks to the combination of the U.S. dollar gold price and favorable exchange rates," said Surbiton director Sandra Close.

"This has encouraged the redevelopment of previously mined areas and the refurbishment of mothballed plants, thereby pushing Australian gold output higher," Close said.

A woman holds a one-kilogram gold bar at the headquarters of the Australian Bullion Company (ABC) in Sydney April 19, 2013.Daniel Munoz

Australia produced a record 314 tonnes of gold in 1997, according to Close.

A weaker Australian currency against the U.S. dollar lifted the local gold price to a high of A$1,856.48 an ounce in June, Reuters data showed.

Prices have since recoiled to around A$1,623 an ounce - compared to about $1,250 in U.S. dollars - but still high enough to deliver strong profit margins for miners.

Australia's gold miners' index on Friday reached its highest level since Nov. 11.

But heavy rainfall in far Western Australia - the country's main gold mining region - has been affecting mine work and could curb first-quarter output, getting 2017 off to a slower start, according to Close.

Reporting by James Regan, editing by G Crosse

