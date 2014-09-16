FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fish and snips: Australian goldfish surgery goes 'swimmingly well'
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
September 16, 2014 / 4:50 AM / 3 years ago

Fish and snips: Australian goldfish surgery goes 'swimmingly well'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A pet goldfish named George was recovering “swimmingly well” after emergency surgery to remove a life-threatening head tumor, a veterinarian at an Australian animal hospital said.

Veterinarian Tristan Rich said 10-year-old George was unable to eat or swim properly and was starting to “really suffer”, which tipped the scales on the decision to operate.

George, the beloved pet of an unidentified woman who had become “quite attached” to her fishy friend, was sedated in a bucket of water laced with anaesthetic.

Rich then used a gelatine sponge to control bleeding during the tricky piscatorial procedure, which lasted for 45 minutes.

“It’s a very fiddly procedure, and you have to be very careful about blood loss,” Rich, of the Lort Smith Animal Hospital in southern city of Melbourne, told Australian media on Monday.

George’s wound was sealed with tissue glue and he was given injections of antibiotics and painkillers. He is expected to live another 20 years.

Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.