January 12, 2014 / 3:35 AM / 4 years ago

Hypnotist Dr Scott Lewis found dead on Sydney balcony

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - World-renowned hypnotist Dr Scott Lewis who was performing in a show at the Sydney Opera House died on Saturday after apparently falling from an inner-city apartment balcony.

Lewis was found on a fourth-floor balcony after falling from his 11th story apartment, reported local media.

The Sydney Opera House canceled a matinee performance of “The Illusionists 2:0” and dedicated the evening performance to Dr Lewis.

“Dr Lewis was a wonderful performer and he will be greatly missed,” the venue said in a statement.

Tim Lawson, co-producer of the show said the company was “deeply saddened by the sudden loss”.

Sydney police said that the body of a man found on the balcony of the inner-city apartment block was yet to be formally identified and that specialist forensic officers and detectives were investigating the death.

Dr Lewis was in Sydney for a joint act with other performers for an eight-day run at the iconic Opera House. He is well-known for his television performances and for his solo hypnosis show which ran for a record-breaking nine years at the Riviera Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

Reporting by Morag MacKinnon; Editing by Michael Perry nL3N0KM01P

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
