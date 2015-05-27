FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian police find suspicious substances at Indonesian consulates
May 27, 2015 / 9:57 AM / 2 years ago

Australian police find suspicious substances at Indonesian consulates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian police have been called to three Indonesian consulates following the discovery of suspicious substances.

Police were called to consulates in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth, spokesmen told Reuters.

“Police attended an address in Maroubra in a (hazard materials operation),” a spokesman for police in the state of New South Wales said, referring to a district of Sydney.

“That operation is now complete and no one was injured. The material has been taken away for further investigation.”

No further details were immediately available.

Relations between Australian and Indonesia were damaged by the execution of two Australians convicted of drug smuggling in April, despite pleas for clemency from Canberra.

Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Nick Macfie

