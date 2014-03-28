Australia to pay states to sell $93 billion of infrastructure

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s federal government said it will pay states to sell off assets as treasurers across jurisdictions agreed to do more to lure local and overseas investors to take a slice of an estimated A$100 billion ($92.58 billion) in infrastructure.

The government wants local superannuation funds, managing some A$1.7 trillion, to increase ownership of roads, rail, ports and power stations now being sold off by cash-strapped states to fund new spending programs.

Large overseas superannuation funds such as the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan - owner of the A$2.3 billion Sydney Desalination Plant - have already identified Australian infrastructure as an attractive investment option because of reliable returns and the ability to withstand economic shocks.

On Friday, Federal Treasurer Joe Hockey said the government will pay states the equivalent of 15 percent of the value of assets they sell in the next two years if they promise to use the money for new infrastructure investment.

“This is a way of freeing up capital that already exists in brownfields infrastructure and in brownfields assets and recycling it into the new, economically productive infrastructure,” Hockey told reporters in Canberra.

“The net outcome will be tens of billions of dollars of new additional infrastructure in Australia.”

Hockey did not say how much he expected the government to pay states - A$100 billion in asset sales would amount to A$15 billion in incentives - but said he would announce a set funding pool in his first annual budget as treasurer next month.

In a joint statement, state treasurers said they supported the commitment to selling assets and would work toward signing a formal agreement.

New South Wales State Treasurer Mike Baird welcomed the incentive and said Australia’s most populous state was struggling to fund a A$30 billion infrastructure backlog.

Victorian State Treasurer Michael O‘Brien said he was disappointed the incentive is not backdated since the second most populous state has been selling assets for years.

On Wednesday, Federal Treasurer Mathias Cormann said the government would sell health insurer Medibank Private by mid-2015 to fund infrastructure, in a sale expected to fetch about A$4 billion.

($1 = 1.0802 Australian Dollars)