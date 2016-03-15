FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran says missiles for self defense, tests do not violate nuclear deal
March 15, 2016 / 3:19 AM / a year ago

Iran says missiles for self defense, tests do not violate nuclear deal

A ballistic missile is launched and tested in an undisclosed location, Iran, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mahmood Hosseini/TIMA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CANBERRA (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday its ballistic missiles were for self-defense and that recent tests condemned by the United States did not violate an historic nuclear deal between Tehran and six world powers.

Speaking in Australia, Zarif said that the missiles tested last week would never be used in aggression. The tests drew international concern and prompted a meeting on Monday of the 15-nation Security Council.

Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Kim Coghill

