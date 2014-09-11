POSCO backs rail, port plan for Baosteel Australia iron ore project

An employee of POSCO walks next to a sculpture with POSCO's logo at the company's headquarters in Seoul October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - South Korean steel giant POSCO and a private investor have agreed to back a plan by China’s Baosteel and Aurizon Holdings Ltd to build rail lines and a port for a long-delayed $6.8 billion Australian iron ore project.

POSCO and investor American Metals & Coal International (AMCI) are 50 percent owners of the West Pilbara Iron Ore project. Baosteel and Aurizon recently took over the other 50 percent following their A$1.4 billion takeover of Aquila Resources.

The companies said on Thursday they had signed an infrastructure agreement, clearing one hurdle for plans to build a rail and port to handle at least 40 million tonnes of iron ore a year, with exports to start in 2017/2018.

“POSCO considers the delivery of rail and port infrastructure is a key component of facilitating the development of the Pilbara project,” POSCO senior vice president Kimok Yun said in a statement.