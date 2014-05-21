James Hardie posts 15 percent sales growth, sees U.S. construction improvement

SYDNEY (Reuters) - James Hardie Industries Plc (JHX.N), the world’s biggest fiber cement products maker, said on Thursday it expects the U.S. housing construction market to improve as it posted a 15 percent jump in fourth quarter sales.

Sales were $376.4 million for the three months to March 31, compared to $326.8 million for the same period the previous year.

The company’s net operating loss for the quarter grew to $186.8 million from $69.5 million a year earlier because of an increase in asbestos adjustments.