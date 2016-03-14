FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian police officer adopts baby kangaroo
March 14, 2016 / 1:11 PM / a year ago

Australian police officer adopts baby kangaroo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cuejo, a baby kangaroo rescued in remote Western Australia and adopted by a police officer, has won a legion of fans after a video emerged of the joey with his new parent.

    Footage, published on the Western Australia Police Facebook page, showed the kangaroo jumping into Constable Scott Mason’s T-shirt and later following him at Cue police station and was widely shared on social media.

    “I’d like to thank everyone for their ongoing support. We have decided on a name. This is little Cuejo. He’s four months old approximately,” Mason said in the video.

    The joey’s name was picked after Western Australia Police posted a photo last week of Mason holding the kangaroo, asking the public for their suggestions in choosing a name.

