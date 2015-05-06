FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Furry four-legged intruder makes surprise visit to Australian hospital
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
May 6, 2015 / 10:16 AM / 2 years ago

Furry four-legged intruder makes surprise visit to Australian hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Security camera footage of a koala wandering unhindered through the emergency ward of an Australian hospital has gone viral, with tens of thousands watching the curious critter on the Internet.

The cameras captured the koala, an Australian native marsupial, strolling through the doors of the emergency department of the Hamilton Base Hospital in regional Victoria state. It then wandered back out again when it triggered the electronic doors.

“We think this little chap has come from the park across the road,” Brigid Kelly, the hospital’s community liaison officer, told Reuters.

The nonchalant koala’s meanderings were reported by the BBC and quickly became a social media hit.

Kelly said it was the first time the hospital had received such a visit. “Even the ‘likes’ and comments on Facebook have blown us away,” she said.

One Facebook user in the United States huffed: “If it were in the States, it’d be charged $500 for just walking in the door.”

Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.