FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AGL Energy says it will buy Macquarie Generation for A$1.505 billion
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
February 11, 2014 / 10:25 PM / 4 years ago

AGL Energy says it will buy Macquarie Generation for A$1.505 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - AGL Energy Ltd AGK.AX has agreed a deal to buy the Australian state-owned power company Macquarie Generation for A$1.505 billion ($1.36 billion), the Australian gas and electricity retailer said on Wednesday.

AGL said the deal with the New South Wales government for the two coal-fired power stations is conditional on winning the approval of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, which last week warned that the deal could result in a “substantial lessening of competition”.

AGL said it intends to fund the transaction by way of a renounceable rights issue.

The NSW government has said proceeds of the Macquarie Generation sale will go towards an A$11.5 billion motorway scheme to ease traffic congestion in Sydney’s western suburbs. ($1 = 1.1072 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Colin Packham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.