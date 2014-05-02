Australia's Macquarie H2 profit beats expectations

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Top Australian investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd (MQG.AX) beat forecasts with a 56 percent jump in half-year earnings, lifting annual net profit over A$1 billion for the first time in four years thanks in part to strong returns on commodities trading.

The group forecast more of the same in the current financial year to end-March 2015, although it warned of short-term challenges including foreign exchange and market volatility, potential regulatory changes and tax uncertainties.

The results will give investors confidence in Macquarie’s strategy of “de-risking” from its traditional investment banking operations and focusing on more stable returns from activities such as retail banking and annuity-style businesses.

Other banks are following suit, such as Morgan Stanley (MS.N) which last month posted a 55 percent gain in first-quarter profit led by wealth management and underwriting trading income.

Macquarie’s net profit of A$764 million ($710 million) for the six months to March 31 was slightly above analysts’ consensus forecast of A$720 million and up from A$490 million a year ago.

Annual net profit leapt nearly 50 percent to A$1.27 billion, in line with forecasts. Macquarie had said in March it expected annual profit to swell 40 percent to 45 percent as its focus on lower-risk businesses paid off.

“The FY15 results for the group are currently expected to be broadly in line with FY14, with the potential for better results if market conditions continue to improve,” the bank said in a statement.

It also said it had appointed Mary Reemst to replace Greg Ward as CEO of Macquarie Bank from July 1, without giving a reason for the change. Reemst is currently Macquarie’s head of credit.

The group’s market-facing businesses - Macquarie Securities, Macquarie Capital and Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities -

reported a 48 percent jump in profit in the second half compared with a year ago.

Macquarie will pay A$1.60 a share dividend for the second half, taking the total dividend payout for the year ending in March to A$2.6 a share.

Annual operating expenses were A$6 billion, up 15 percent from a year ago, with staff expenses accounting for more than half of it.