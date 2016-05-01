Uncle charged in murder of former Chinese student in Australia

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - The uncle of a former Chinese international student who was previously studying in Sydney, has been charged for her murder, a week after her body was found in a national park.

A 27-year-old man of the nearby city of Newcastle was charged by a local court in Sydney on Saturday with the murder of 25-year-old Mengmei Leng.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported that Leng’s mother had flown from China to attend the court hearing and that the man charged is the uncle of the murdered woman.

Leng’s body was found last week by a tourist in a sea cave inside a national park on the Central Coast region of New South Wales.

Police said she had been stabbed more than 30 times.