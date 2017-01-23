FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
#World News
January 23, 2017 / 8:22 AM / 7 months ago

Australia police probe firearms death during making of hip hop video

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian police are investigating the death of an actor who suffered chest wounds from firearms used on the set of a music video on Monday, as media said the man was accidentally shot.

In a statement, Australian hip hop band 'Bliss n Eso' said its members were not present at the Brisbane site of the incident, which took place around 0300 GMT during the filming of one of the band's music clips.

"During the filming of that scene several firearms were used," said Queensland state police detective inspector Tom Armitt.

"As a result of the use of those firearms one of the actors has received wounds to the chest and has subsequently died from his injuries."

The matter was being treated as a criminal investigation, he added. "I can't tell you whether they are live or real firearms," Armitt said.

Members of the film crew attempted to resuscitate the man before paramedics arrived, Armitt said.

No further details were immediately available.

Long-running Australian band Bliss n Eso have had several local hits, including their latest single, "Dopamine". Their sixth album is due out later this year.

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

