Australia's Nine network sells ACP Magazines division for A$500 million

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners’ CVC.UL heavily indebted Australian firm, the Nine television network, said on Tuesday it had sold its ACP Magazines division to German publishers Bauer for around A$500 million, with the proceeds going to pay down debt.

The sale could lead to refinancing talks between Nine’s creditors and CVC.

CVC faces a possible A$1.8 billion ($1.84 billion) loss on its original investment in the Nine television network, after it paid A$5.3 billion in cash and debt for Nine at the peak of the buyout boom.