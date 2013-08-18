FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Nine Entertainment appoints bankers for IPO: report
August 18, 2013 / 6:51 AM / 4 years ago

Australia's Nine Entertainment appoints bankers for IPO: report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PERTH (Reuters) - - Australia’s Nine Entertainment, majority-owned by U.S. hedge funds Apollo Global (APO.N) and Oaktree Capital (OAK.N), has appointed UBS UBSN.VX, Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Macquarie Group (MQG.AX) to manage an initial public offering, the Australian Financial Review said on Sunday.

The national television broadcaster was considering selling between A$500 million ($459 million) and A$1 billion worth of shares in the float that was expected to value the company at close to A$3 billion, the newspaper reported, without saying where it got the information.

Oaktree and Apollo, former creditors of the media group, took a 95.5 percent stake in Nine in January under a $3.6 billion recapitalization scheme to save the broadcaster from sliding into receivership and slash its debt load.

Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners retained just 1 percent, losing nearly all of its A$1.8 billion investment, the biggest loss on a single private-equity deal in Asia.

The prospective float, expected either late this year or in early 2014, would come around three years after CVC met with fund managers about a potential A$5 billion-plus IPO. (Writing by Morag MacKinnon; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Reporting by Morag MacKinnon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
