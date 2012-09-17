FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's NuCoal signs up Japan partner for coal project
September 17, 2012 / 2:15 AM / 5 years ago

Australia's NuCoal signs up Japan partner for coal project

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Japan’s Mitsui Matsushima Co Ltd (1518.T) has agreed to help fund a coal project being developed by NuCoal Resources Ltd (NCR.AX) in Australia, effectively valuing the project at A$360 million ($381 million), the Australian firm said on Monday.

The deal comes only a week after a Singapore-based firm offered to buy out an Australian resources fund, illustrating that some Asian companies are trying to take advantage of a downturn in Australian mining as sliding commodities prices and soaring costs have dented project valuations and share prices.

NuCoal said Mitsui Matsushima, a coal miner and trader, has agreed to spend up to A$40 million on the Doyles Creek coking coal project in the Hunter Valley coal region in New South Wales, which would give it the right to earn up to a 10 percent stake in the mine.

“The investment ... demonstrates a significant commitment to the project and the New South Wales coal industry at a time when elsewhere in the Hunter Valley job losses and a reduction to development plans and production levels are being experienced,” NuCoal Managing Director Glen Lewis said in a statement.

The Japanese firm has the option to buy a further 10 percent stake in the mine for a price tied to the level of customer commitments for the coal which is used in steelmaking, and it is entitled to exclusively market the coal in Japan.

The A$40 million the Japanese company has agreed to spend effectively values the project at A$360 million, or 47 cents per NuCoal share, well above the company’s share price of A$0.175 ahead of the announcement.

Last week, Singapore-based IMC Resources Holdings offered a 39 percent premium to buy out Australia’s Linq Resources Fund LRF.AX for A$106 million.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Daniel Magnowski

