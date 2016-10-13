SINGAPORE Chevron Corp could this month start selling condensate produced at the Australian Gorgon gas field, trade sources said on Thursday.

Chevron could market a 600,000-650,000-barrel cargo for loading in December, they said, although the company is still finalizing some details.

The firm did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

It started operations at the Gorgon field in March, but was forced to shut briefly in July due to unexpected technical problems.

The introduction of the new condensate comes at a time when demand for the light oil is rising as two new splitters in South Korea and Qatar have started trial runs.

Gorgon condensate has an API gravity of about 52.9 degrees and a sulfur content of 0.0088 percent, the two sources said, declining to be identified as they were not authorized to speak with media.

Splitters process condensate to obtain mainly naphtha for petrochemical production.

