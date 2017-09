SYDNEY (Reuters) - Vessels at Australia’s largest iron ore export terminal, Port Hedland, are being evacuated as a tropical low weather system approaches, Pilbara Ports Authority said on Thursday.

The evacuation of vessels from the inner and outer anchorages is expected to be completed by 0400 GMT.

Port Dampier, one of two ports used by Rio Tinto to ship iron ore, will evacuate vessels from 1000 GMT, Pilbara Ports Authority said.