January 19, 2016 / 12:25 AM / 2 years ago

Australian police respond to reports of shooting at Sydney police station

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A police operation was underway at a police station in a suburb in the west of Sydney, Australia’s largest city, emergency services said on Tuesday, with domestic media reporting at least one person had been shot.

A police spokeswoman said an operation was underway at the station in Quakers Hill, a suburb 40 km (25 miles) west of the city’s central business district. No further details were available immediately.

Australia is on heightened alert for attacks by home-grown militants. Authorities say they have thwarted a number of potential attacks, although there have been several “lone wolf” assaults in recent months.

An accountant working for the New South Wales state police was killed when a 15-year-old boy opened fire outside police headquarters in the suburb of Parramatta, also in Sydney’s west, in October last year.

The teenager, Farhad Khalil Mohammad Jabar, was killed in a subsequent gunfight with police.

Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
