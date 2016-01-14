Australian police say operation at opera house concluded

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian police said on Thursday that a police operation in Sydney has been concluded.

Police carried out operations at the Sydney Opera House and Manly, a beach suburb 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) north of the city’s central business district, shortly after 0300 GMT (2200 ET), with the operations concluded about one hour later.

“Following information on social media, police conducted an operation in the vicinity of the Opera House and Manly as a precautionary measure,” New South Wales police said in a statement.

No further details were provided on the nature of the operation.