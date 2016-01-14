FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian police say operation at opera house concluded
#World News
January 14, 2016 / 4:58 AM / 2 years ago

Australian police say operation at opera house concluded

The Sydney Opera House can be seen after it was evacuated due to a police operation January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Matt Siegel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian police said on Thursday that a police operation in Sydney has been concluded.

Police carried out operations at the Sydney Opera House and Manly, a beach suburb 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) north of the city’s central business district, shortly after 0300 GMT (2200 ET), with the operations concluded about one hour later.

“Following information on social media, police conducted an operation in the vicinity of the Opera House and Manly as a precautionary measure,” New South Wales police said in a statement.

No further details were provided on the nature of the operation.

Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ryan Woo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
