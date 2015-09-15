FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Australian PM Turnbull says public will vote on same sex marriage
September 15, 2015 / 5:47 AM / 2 years ago

New Australian PM Turnbull says public will vote on same sex marriage

Reuters Staff

SYDNEY (Reuters) - New Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Tuesday the status of same sex marriage will be decided by a public vote after a federal election next year, sticking to a timeline determined by former leader Tony Abbott.

Some campaigners had hoped that Turnbull, who has spoken out against the party line in support of gay marriage, would override the earlier decision and call for a free vote in parliament to speed up the process.

“The coalition, our government, has decided that the resolution of this matter will be determined by a vote of the people, all the people, via a plebiscite, to be held after the next election,” Turnbull told lawmakers in Canberra.

“If we are re-elected to government, every single Australian will have a say.”

Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Paul Tait

