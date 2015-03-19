FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former Australian leader Malcolm Fraser dead at 84
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 19, 2015 / 11:33 PM / 2 years ago

Former Australian leader Malcolm Fraser dead at 84

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Fraser arrives at a memorial service in honour of former Australian Prime Minister Gough Whitlam at Sydney's Town Hall in this November 5, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Jason Reed/Files

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Former conservative Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Fraser, who led the country from 1975 to 1983, has died, his office said in a statement on Friday.

Fraser died peacefully in the early hours of Friday morning after a brief illness, the statement said without elaborating.

“We appreciate that this will be a shock to all who knew and loved him,” the statement said.

His death comes five months after his predecessor and former Labor opponent, Gough Whitlam, died.

(This story has been refiled to remove extraneous characters from headline)

Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.