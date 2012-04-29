FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia PM suspends embattled lawmaker from party
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 29, 2012 / 3:53 AM / in 5 years

Australia PM suspends embattled lawmaker from party

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard speaks during a news conference at Parliament House in Canberra February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard on Sunday moved to distance herself from growing anger at a series of government scandals, suspending a lawmaker accused of misusing funds, a week after the parliament Speaker stood down over a sexual harassment lawsuit.

The suspension of Craig Thomson from the ruling Labor Party was seen as unlikely to weaken Gillard’s already tenuous grip on power as he is expected to support the government as an independent.

The prime minister has been struggling after months of poor polls, which predict a landslide victory by opposition leader Tony Abbott in an election which must be held by next year at the latest.

Her government has relied on independents since a 2010 general election, which returned a hung parliament.

Gillard said the accusations against Thomson, coupled with the sexual harassment lawsuit against parliamentary Speaker Peter Slipper, had shaken public confidence in parliament.

“I believe a line has been crossed about respect for the parliament,” she told a media confidence, adding that Australians now saw “a dark cloud” over parliament.

Slipper denies allegations he sexually harassed a male staff member and misused taxi vouchers.

Thomson has been under investigation for almost four years for misusing funds from his time as a union official. He denies the allegations.

Veteran political commentator Malcom MacKerras said Gillard’s action was astute by saving the Labor Party from further embarrassment and help it see out its three-year term.

“I think that she has handled it extremely well,” MacKerras, of the Australian Catholic University, told Reuters.

But Gillard was still likely to lose the election, he added.

Reporting by Chris McCall and Lincoln Feast, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.