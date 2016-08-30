Support for Australian PM hits all-time low

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Support for Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has fallen to an all-time low, according to a poll by The Australian newspaper on Tuesday.

The poll of 1,696 Australian voters found satisfaction with Turnbull has fallen to 34 percent, the lowest level since he ousted former Prime Minister Tony Abbott in September 2014.

Turnbull enjoyed record-high approval ratings after securing the leadership but his numbers have waned significantly as the government failed to chalk up legislative victories.

The make-up of Australia's new Parliament threatens to continue Turnbull's struggles.

Turnbull called early elections in July to break a deadlock in the Senate, the upper house, where a handful of independents has blocked the government's agenda of corporate tax cuts and workplace reforms for more than two years.

But the election backfired, leaving the ruling Liberal-National coalition with a one-vote majority in the lower house and dependant on either the opposition Labor Party or eight to 10 independents or minor party senators to pass legislation.