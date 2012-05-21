Factbox: Australia's Gillard back on knife-edge numbers

CANBERRA (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard’s grip on power has been weakened over the past month after independent Speaker Peter Slipper stood aside due to a sexual harassment accusation, cutting her ability to command a majority In parliament.

Gillard’s government has also been weakened after her ruling Labor Party suspended one member of parliament, Craig Thomson, who is under investigation over his union expenses from before his time in parliament, although Thomson continues to vote with the government.

Government is formed by the party which controls a majority in the 150-seat lower House of Representatives. But a bill must also pass the 76-seat upper house Senate to become law.

Gillard’s minority government relies on support from one Green member of parliament and three independents, including Thomson. The government can guarantee 74 votes instead of 75 after one member took over as acting speaker.

Parliament’s speaker does not vote on legislation, but does cast a deciding vote in the event of a tie. Slipper’s decision to stand aside temporarily means he cannot vote at all, while Gillard’s Labor must lose a vote as one of its members becomes acting speaker.

The opposition can muster only 73 votes in the lower house, but could attract unaligned independent Andrew Wilkie, meaning a vote could be tied at 74-all. Acting speaker, Labor’s Anna Burke, would then have a deciding vote.

In the Senate, the government can pass bills with the support of the Greens, giving the government 40 of the 76 votes.

The Greens and independents who support Gillard have only committed to support the government on budget bills and no-confidence motions. They are free to vote as they choose on other matters, so numbers can vary.

Following is a breakdown of seats by party, following Thomson’s suspension and shift to be an independent.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES 150

Gillard’s Labor Party 70

Greens 1

Independents 3

Total for government 74

Labor acting speaker (casting vote only) 1

Non-aligned independent (Andrew Wilkie) 1

Liberal/National opposition 71

Country Liberal 1

Independent 1

Total for opposition 73

Independent speaker (stood aside) 1

SENATE 76

Gillard’s Labor Party 31

Greens 9

Unaligned independent 1

Democratic Labor Party (DLP) 1

Liberal/National opposition 34