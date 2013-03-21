Australia's Rudd rules out challenging PM Gillard

File photo of Kevin Rudd speaking at a news conference for the last time as Prime Minister at Federal Parliament House in Canberra June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

CANBERRA (Reuters) - Former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd ruled out a challenge to incumbent Julia Gillard in a vote for the leadership of the Labor Party on Thursday.

Rudd, who was rolled by Gillard in 2010, said he gave his word a year ago that he would not challenge again, and that he would only return to the leadership if drafted with the overwhelming support of the Labor Party. But he said those circumstances did not exist at present.

Gillard has called a leadership ballot for 4.30 p.m. (05.30GMT).